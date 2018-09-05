The Judicial Crisis Network announced a six-figure ad buy on Wednesday to boost Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ahead of his looming confirmation vote.

The conservative organization, which backs Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees, says the $600,000 buy will run ads on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News over the next two weeks.

“We’re tired of the Democrat carnival,” said Carrie Severino, chief counsel for the Judicial Crisis Network.”It is time for the American people to meet Judge Kavanaugh for themselves — here he is in his own words.”

The 30-second ad features Judge Kavanaugh promising during his confirmation hearing to follow the law and be open-minded.

“Over the past 12 years, I’ve ruled sometimes for the prosecution and sometimes for the criminal defendants, sometimes for workers and sometimes for businesses,” he says in the video from Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.