Kim Kardashian West returned to the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Trump about criminal justice reform.

“Today at the White House, members of the administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process,” Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review.”

Members of the administration will attend the meeting, but it does not appear that President Trump will be there. Jared Kushner, who helped with Mrs. Kardashian West’s previous advocacy work at the White House, will be among the four staffers at the listening session.

TMZ first reported on the reality TV star’s arrival at the White House, posting a video of security checking her car at the gate.

The “Keeping up the Kardashians” star is one of twelve other attendees listed by the White House.

Page Six reported that Ms. Kardashian West is now promoting the case of Chris Young, who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession after his 2010 arrest.

If Young’s case if brought up during her White House meeting, it would be the second case the reality TV star championed to President Trump.

In June, Mr. Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother also serving life in prison for drug charges, after Ms. Kardashian pleaded her case.





