BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A man has been accused of shooting and wounding two others over a dice game in Louisiana.

News outlets cite court documents as saying 22-year-old Devonte Ennis was playing dice with two men at a home last month. The men told police Ennis lost money in the game and demanded it back at gunpoint. One man threw the money in Ennis‘ face and he started firing a handgun.

Both men were shot in the leg but one of them was also shot in the abdomen. Ennis was arrested after one of the men was able to identify him in a lineup of photos.

Ennis was taken to prison on charges of attempted first degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





