CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

Fifty-three-year-old Brian Sanborn, of Franklin, had pleaded guilty in May to possessing meth with intent to distribute.

Court documents say state police executed a search warrant at Sanborn’s home in December and found 17 grams of meth in the basement. Sanborn, who had been convicted of felonies, also was found with seven firearms.





