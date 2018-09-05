LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have charged a North Carolina couple in a man’s beating death.

The Lincolnton Police Department told news outlets police officers and emergency personnel dispatched to a parking lot found Christopher Alexander Easter unresponsive Tuesday. A news release from the department said Easter was pronounced dead despite receiving medical treatment for about 20 minutes.

Police have charged 38-year-old Jason John Carwile and his wife, 30-year-old Carolyn Ashley Carwile, with first-degree murder. They are jailed without bond, and online records don’t indicate whether they have an attorney.





