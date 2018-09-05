By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 5, 2018

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a suspect who brandished a firearm during a foot chase in an Independence subdivision.

Independence police said on Twitter that the suspect fled Tuesday night while two officers were checking a vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the check. Police say they were in the area for “proactive enforcement.” The tweet said that during the chase, the suspect produced a firearm and was shot by one of the officers. The suspect was taken to a hospital. The suspect’s condition wasn’t released. Neither officer was hut.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.


