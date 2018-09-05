GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old girl has been critically wounded in a shooting in northwestern Indiana.
The Gary Police Department says it received a call Tuesday evening about the shooting and officers found that the girl had a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say in a statement she was taken to a hospital in Gary before being stabilized and transferred by air to a Chicago hospital.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Police say a man and woman who were at the home were taken for questioning by police.
