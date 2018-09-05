By - Associated Press - Wednesday, September 5, 2018

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old girl has been critically wounded in a shooting in northwestern Indiana.

The Gary Police Department says it received a call Tuesday evening about the shooting and officers found that the girl had a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say in a statement she was taken to a hospital in Gary before being stabilized and transferred by air to a Chicago hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Police say a man and woman who were at the home were taken for questioning by police.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide