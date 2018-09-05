TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tucson’s eastside.
Tucson police say officers were called to the apartments about 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired.
Police found 20-year-old Brandon Paul Casteel in a car that was stopped in the middle of the parking lot with obvious gunshot trauma.
Tucson Fire Department paramedics transported Casteel to a hospital, where he later died.
A possible motive for the shooting isn’t immediately clear.
Police say they’re still looking for suspects and their investigation is ongoing.
