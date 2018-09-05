BALTIMORE (AP) - Police in Baltimore say a man is dead after a fight at an assisted living facility.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to the facility on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an assault. When they arrived, officers found a 53-year-old man with injuries to his body. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he died a short time later.

Investigators believe the man was injured during a fight with another man at the facility.

Police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe says a person of interest was interviewed and investigators are working with the state’s attorney’s office.





