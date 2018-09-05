Progressive PAC MoveOn.org launched a fundraising push off of the video of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh not shaking the hand of a Parkland shooting victim’s father.

“How will Kavanaugh react to the needs of regular people whose cases come to the Supreme Court? How will he respond to women’s rights, climate change, people with pre-existing conditions, and the rule of law?” The email read. “Probably the way he reacted to Fred Guttenberg’s offer of a handshake.”

The MoveOn team said Mr. Kavanaugh insulted not only Mr. Guttenberg, but “all those who have been impacted by gun violence.”

Mr. Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed during the Parkland school shooting in February, approached Judge Kavanaugh Tuesday as attendees left the hearing for a break.

Video showed security intervened as soon as Mr. Guttenberg made his way toward Judge Kavanaugh.

NEW VIDEO of hearing room clearly shows security intervened when Judge #Kavanaugh was approached. pic.twitter.com/ZGRRCcWroW — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

Mr. Guttenberg argued that the judge did not shake his hand because “he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

The Parkland father was invited to the hearing by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

I invited @Fred_Guttenberg to sit in the audience at today’s hearing because the Supreme Court affects the lives of real people. He knows firsthand how Brett Kavanaugh’s extreme views on guns could lead to more massacres. Thank you Fred, for honoring your daughter. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 4, 2018





