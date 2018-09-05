CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - A prosecutor in South Carolina says he is awaiting autopsy results and other information before deciding whether to file more charges in the death of an off-duty Connecticut police officer.

Authorities said 41-year-old Matthew Mainieri died Sunday from blows to the head as he tried to break up a fight in a Georgetown County bar.

Deputies charged 21-year-old Kelton Todd with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a felony with a maximum 20-year sentence.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a statement Tuesday deputies and prosecutors are working together to go over evidence and see if more serious charges are warranted.

Jail and court records didn’t indicate a lawyer for Todd, who was released on $35,000 bail.

Mainieri was a 20-year veteran of the South Windsor Police Department.





