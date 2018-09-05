TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents say a Rio Rico woman tried to smuggle a Mexican citizen in a car also carrying her children.

The U.S. Border Patrol said in a news release the 39-year-old woman was stopped by Nogales-area agents on Sunday at a checkpoint on Interstate 19.

Agents found a 29-year-old female passenger had a border crossing card. But a 23-year-old male was in the U.S. illegally.

Authorities say the woman’s three children, ages 10, 11 and 13, and her 5-year-old nephew were also in the car.

The woman, who had a pistol strapped to her hip, was subsequently arrested. The man is being processed for immigration violations.

Agents placed the woman’s three children with Child Protection Services. The 5-year-old boy was turned over to his mother.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.