Conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi was subpoenaed for the Mueller investigation, his lawyer told The New York Times on Wednesday.

David Gray, Mr. Corsi’s attorney, said the subpoena was not specific but suspects it has something to do with his interactions with former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

“He fully intends to comply with the subpoena,” Mr. Gray told The Times.

Mr. Corsi is expected to testify before the grand jury on Friday.

Following the news that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen violated federal law, Mr. Stone predicted he would be next to be caught up in the Mueller probe.

“I’m next on the crooked special prosecutor’s hit list because I’ve advised Donald Trump for the past 39 years,” a fundraising email for Mr. Stone read. “I am being targeted not because I committed a crime, but because the ‘deep state’ liberals want to silence me and pressure me to testify against my good President Donald J. Trump.”

In August, Kristin Davis another of Mr. Stone’s associates known as the ‘Manhattan Madam’ testified as well.

Roger Stone’s latest pitch to his email list of supporters boils down to this: Donate right now because, literally, I am the next guy to get indicted. pic.twitter.com/sWAx2BQtSJ — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) August 26, 2018





