Senate challenger Kevin de Leon blasted Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California for seeming to apologize Wednesday for protesters’ behavior during Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We should be praising the protesters and standing outside with them, not apologizing for their actions,” Mr. de Leon, a Democrat running to the left of Ms. Feinstein, said on Twitter. “We need a senator from California who will stand up and #RESIST not #ASSIST.”

Ms. Feinstein, the top-ranking Democrat on the judiciary panel, seemed to acknowledge disruptive shouts in the hearing room by telling Judge Kavanaugh: “I’m sorry for the circumstances, but we’ll get through it.”

Mr. de Leon, who is trying to close a fundraising and polling deficit and upset Ms. Feinstein in November’s head-to-head matchup, said the longtime senator needs to embrace bare-knuckle tactics in fighting Judge Kavanaugh, whose confirmation would tip the balance of the high court toward conservatives.

His broadside on Wednesday follows similar complaint during the first day of hearings Tuesday, when he tweeted: “70 arrested and not a single @SenateDems. We have to switch tactics.”

