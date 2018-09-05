RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) - A Fort Bragg soldier is accused of starving dogs and allowing a child to live in “extremely unsanitary conditions.”

Citing a statement from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report deputies responding to a report of animal cruelty at 32-year-old Benjamin James Neuman’s house found a dead dog, a malnourished dog and a 6-year-old girl who wasn’t being fed properly last month.

The release didn’t elaborate on the home’s living conditions. The child is in the custody of social services.

Neuman was charged Wednesday with animal cruelty, killing an animal by starvation, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was turned over to the Fort Bragg Provost Marshal.

Reports didn’t describe Neuman’s role at the Army base or include comment from him.





