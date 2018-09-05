PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A student has been shot outside a Providence high school.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements tells the Providence Journal a male student is in critical condition after he being shot outside the Providence Career and Technical Academy Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who Clements didn’t name, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Clements said police are now searching for two young suspects.

The streets in front of the school have been cordoned off. The newspaper reports a witness heard “two or three” shots and saw a group of youths fleeing from the victim, who was lying near the school’s sign around the time classes dismissed.

Wednesday was just the second day of school. The Technical Academy briefly evacuated Wednesday morning for a report of a suspected gas leak.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.