RENO, Nev. (AP) - Washoe County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in an armed carjacking near the Burning Man festival.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Tiago Gomez of West Hollywood, California was apprehended after a struggle with deputies and a police dog Tuesday outside a restaurant in Gerlach about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Reno.

A woman who was leaving the counterculture festival reported just minutes earlier that a man had stolen her car at knife point.

Gomez allegedly kicked and beat the police dog before the deputies were able to arrest him. He was being held without bail in the Washoe County jail on Wednesday on suspicion of mistreating a police animal and resisting a public officer.

More charges are possible in neighboring Pershing County where the sheriff is investigating the carjacking.

It’s not clear if Gomez has a lawyer.





