WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) - A toddler is dead after her mother hit her while backing out of her driveway while taking her other children to school in suburban Denver.

The 2-year-old girl was hit Wednesday morning in Westminster.

Investigator Cheri Spottke said police believe the girl’s death is a tragic accident and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected of being involved.

The girl’s two siblings were in their mother’s truck when the accident happened. Police are investigating how the girl ended up in the driveway.





