Dozens of sheriffs from across the country came to the White House on Wednesday to thank Present Trump for supporting law enforcement and fighting illegal immigration.

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson of Bristol County, Massachusetts said Mr. Trump had “reestablish the rule of law.”

“We have been for 20 years asking Congress to move on the security aspects of immigration reform and nothing has happened,” he said. “And what’s really amazing, Mr. President, is with your strength of purpose [and] the commitment to your convictions, you’ve done more in less than two years in support of law enforcement and dealing with this illegal immigration” than Congress did in two decades.

Earlier, the 45 sheriffs held a press conference at the Capitol to call on lawmakers to take action on border security and illegal immigrant crime.

At the White House, they presented Mr. Trump with a plaque commemorating their esteem.

Mr. Trump said the award was “something very meaningful.”

“I will put that in a place of great honor in the Oval Office,” he said.

The president praised the sheriffs for the work they’ve done keeping American safe. He said that he and the sheriffs had something in common in that they both persevered against a hostile news media.

“You’ve done an amazing job. A lot of times you are scorned and you are looked at by the media, because the media is very dishonest,” said Mr. Trump. “And the job you’ve done in light of all the things you have to go through — I guess a little bit like me also — but I will say that you have been really outstanding, incredible people. Crime statistics are down. We are really doing well.”





