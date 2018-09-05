President Trump called on Congress Wednesday to approve work requirements for people receiving food stamps, as part of a massive farm bill that lawmakers are negotiating.

“The Trump Economy is booming with help of House and Senate GOP,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “#FarmBill with SNAP work requirements will bolster farmers and get America back to work. Pass the Farm Bill with SNAP work requirements!”

The House passed a version of the farm bill in June that imposes new work requirements on the food stamps program and limits eligibility for the federal aid. The measure would require adults to work at least 20 hours a week or be enrolled in a training program to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

But the Senate bill doesn’t include the new work requirements, and Senate Republican leaders would need 60 voters to pass the measure. Democrats won’t support the move.

House-Senate negotiators were starting work Wednesday on a compromise bill; the current farm bill expires Sept. 30.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the work requirements would cut food stamp enrollment by as many as 1 million people and would reduce the cost of SNAP by $20 billion over 10 years.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.