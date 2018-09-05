President Trump pushed back for a second straight day Wednesday against a new book portraying the White House as dysfunctional, calling journalist Bob Woodward’s book “a work of fiction.”

“We do run a strong White House,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “And our country is stronger now than it’s ever been. The book means nothing.”

Mr. Woodward’s book, “Fear,” is due to be released next week. It cites accounts of aides stealing papers off the president’s desk to stop him from taking reckless actions, and of White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly calling Mr. Trump an “idiot” behind his back. In the book, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis also compares Mr. Trump to a fifth-grader intellectually.

The president said he was “honored” that both Mr. Mattis and Mr. Kelly, among others, have come out with denials “very strongly.”

“I think you know General Mattis; he does what he wants to do,” Mr. Trump said. “He was insulted by the remarks that were attributed to him. General John Kelly, the same exact thing. So many who have been written about said, ‘I never said that.’”

He said of the author, “If you look back at Woodward’s past, he had the same problem with other presidents. He likes to get publicity. He sells some books.”

“So all you have to do is look at the achievements,” the president said of his administration. “We’re making our whole country stronger.”





