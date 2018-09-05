President Trump said Wednesday that opponents are “grasping at straws” in their efforts to block the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, even to the point of releasing a new book critical of the president as a distraction.

Mr. Trump told reporters that the release of journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book “Fear” is timed to mess foul up the Kavanaugh confirmation this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It was put out to interfere, in my opinion, with the Kavanaugh hearings,” Mr. Trump said. “The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction.”

On the contentious confirmation hearing, Mr. Trump said Democrats are “grasping at straws, and really the other side should embrace him.”

“I’m happy with the Kavanaugh hearings,” the president said. “He’s an outstanding intellect, he’s an outstanding judge.”

Excerpts of Mr. Woodward’s book have been circulating prior to its release, including sections portraying White House aides trying to prevent Mr. Trump from making rash decisions. Chief of Staff John F. Kelly allegedly refers to Mr. Trump as an “idiot,” an accusation he has denied.





