LONDON (AP) - Britain has charged two Russian men with the nerve-agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Authorities say the men, traveling under the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, came to Britain on March 2 on a murderous mission and left on March 4, hours after the Skripals were attacked.

The Metropolitan Police force has released a timeline of the men’s movements and appealed to the public for information.

March 2, 2018:

3 p.m.: Two men using passports in the names of Petrov and Boshirov arrive at Gatwick Airport on Aeroflot Flight SU2588 from Moscow.

5:40 p.m.: The pair arrive at London Victoria station by train from the airport.

6 p.m.: The men take public transportation to London’s Waterloo station, and then travel to the City Stay Hotel in east London, where they spend two nights.

March 3:

11:45 a.m.: The pair arrive at Waterloo station and board a train for Salisbury, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the southwest.

2:25 p.m.: They arrive in Salisbury.

4:10 p.m.: Petrov and Boshirov leave Salisbury for London by train after what police say was a reconnaissance trip.

8:05 p.m.: The pair arrive back at their London hotel.

March 4:

8:05 a.m.: The pair take the London Underground from their hotel to Waterloo station and board a train to Salisbury.

11:48 a.m.: Security cameras record the men leaving Salisbury railway station.

11:58 a.m.: Police say images show the men near Skripal’s house “moments before the attack.”

1:05 p.m.: Cameras record the suspects heading back toward the railway station.

1:50 p.m.: Petrov and Boshirov are filmed at Salisbury railway station.

4:45 p.m.: The pair arrive back in London at Waterloo station.

6:30 p.m.: They take the London Underground to Heathrow Airport.

7:28 p.m.: Closed-circuit TV catches the pair going through passport control at Heathrow.

10:30 p.m.: They leave London for Moscow on Aeroflot Flight SU2585.





