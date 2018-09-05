BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a western Michigan couple each died from blows to their heads.

The Kent County Sheriff Department said autopsies Wednesday determined 66-year-old Theodore Syrek and 62-year-old Patty Syrek were victims of homicide. Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said investigators found the Syreks dead in their bedroom in their Bowne Township home Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

One of the Syreks’ children had called police to ask them to check on the couple.





