ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say three Rochester men have been charged with stealing numerous firearms from a western New York gun store during break-ins four days apart last month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that three men ages 21, 33 and 34 have been charged with various federal firearms offenses connected to last month’s burglaries at Chinappi’s Firearms & Supplies in Spencerport, just west of Rochester.

Prosecutors say the break-ins occurred on Aug. 12 and Aug. 18. Officials say the store’s interior surveillance camera captured images of one of the suspects breaking in and removing numerous boxes containing guns.

Authorities say some of the guns have been recovered, including eight that were found in the backyard of a Rochester residence were one of the suspects was arrested.





