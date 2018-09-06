ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A student in Alaska’s largest city is under arrest after posting a photograph of guns on social media and warning others to stay away from school Thursday.

Anchorage police did not identify the male student, his school or charges faced because he is a minor.

Police spokesman MJ Thim (Tim) says the message was posted on Snapchat, prompting multiple calls to police from worried students Wednesday evening. The student posted a photo of several guns inside a store gun case and warned against attending school.

Thim says the student was arrested Wednesday evening. He was taken into custody at McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage.

Charges have been forwarded to the state’s juvenile justice system.

Police say the posted threat warranted charges even though officers determined no schools were imminently threatened.





