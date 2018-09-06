MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) - Someone sprayed swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti on a synagogue in a New Orleans suburb.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker tells news outlets it’s being investigated as a potential hate crime. He adds that the perpetrators may have been kids “being stupid.”

The graffiti include the words “Synagogue of Satan” and numbers described as common white supremacist code.

The synagogue is in the district of U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The Louisiana Republican calls it a disgraceful and cowardly act of anti-Semitism, and says he hopes the perpetrator is brought to justice.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group. Spokesman Ibrahim Hooper says a house of worship was attacked by people apparently following hate-filled ideas that should have been on history’s trash heap.





