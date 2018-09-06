BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a family member has been arrested in connection with the slayings of a western Michigan husband and wife who died from blows to their heads.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says autopsies determined 66-year-old Theodore Syrek and 62-year-old Patty Syrek were victims of homicide. The agency says in a statement that a 33-year-old Caledonia Township man was arrested Wednesday night and was jailed Thursday pending formal charges.

The Kent County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.

Investigators found the Syreks dead in their bedroom in their Bowne Township home Tuesday. One of the Syreks’ children had called police to ask them to check on the couple.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.