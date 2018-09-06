President Trump preferred watching golf over listening to former White House adviser Tom Bossert, according to a newly released excerpt from reporter Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book, “Fear.”

Axois published an excerpt from the book Wednesday in which the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist recalled an instance where the president was more interested in the Masters golf tournament than what his former homeland security and cybersecurity adviser had to tell him.

“I want to watch the Masters,” Mr. Trump allegedly responded after Mr. Bossert asked him if he had a moment, according to the excerpt.

“You and your cyber … are going to get me in a war — with all your cyber [expletive],” Mr. Trump reportedly added.

A former fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Security Initiative, Mr. Bossert served as one of Mr. Trump’s top cybersecurity advisers prior to resigning on April 10, two days after the 2018 Masters tournament concluded in Augusta, Georgia. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly condemned “Fear” leading up to its publication next week in response to previously released excerpts, and earlier this week he suggested changing libel laws in order to sue Mr. Woodward, a Pulitzer Prize winner credited for helping break the Watergate scandal that ultimately caused the resignation of former President Ricard Nixon.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday.





