TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol agents say seven Arizona residents were arrested in a 24-hour period in separate drug-smuggling incidents.

Agents in the Nogales area said Wednesday the arrests occurred over the Labor Day weekend at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19.

They say the first incident happened Saturday during an inspection of a commercial shuttle van. They say a person from Nogales and two people from Tucson tried to hide 12.2 ounces (346 grams) of methamphetamine under their clothing.

The next day, two passengers on separate shuttle vans, including a 17-year-old from Tucson, were found with drugs.

Agents say the teen was arrested for smuggling cocaine. The other, a Phoenix resident, had four bags of fentanyl pills.

Later in the day, two Tucson residents were found with a brick of heroin.





