Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh said Thursday that he hasn’t had any inappropriate conversations with anyone concerning special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s activities in the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Kavanaugh also said he’s given no indications how he would rule on cases related to the special counsel investigation, should they come before him as a judge or Supreme Court justice.

Late Wednesday, Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, insinuated he had broached the subject.

During her questions, she demanded to know whether he’d spoken about the investigation with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, a 350-person law firm representing President Trump.

“Be sure about your answer, sir,” she said.

Judge Kavanaugh said at the time that he didn’t remember any conversations, but would rethink if Ms. Harris revealed what she was talking about.

“I would like to know the person you’re thinking of,” he said.

“I think you’re thinking of a person, and you don’t want to tell us,” Ms. Harris countered.

On Thursday, Republicans gave the judge a chance to revisit the issue.

“I don’t recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm,” he said.

He said even beyond that firm, he hasn’t had inappropriate conversations about the investigation with anyone, nor has he given any “winks” as to how he might rule.





