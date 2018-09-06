TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa say two brothers were fatally shot while getting out of their car in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Police Capt. Malcolm Wightman said officers were called to the lot in southeast Tulsa about 11 p.m. Wednesday and found 61-year-old Keith Williams and 53-year-old Glenn Williams dead next to their car.

Sgt. Brandon Watkins later said the brothers are from Muskogee and supervise cleaning crews at several businesses. Watkins said one of the crews called the men because of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Watkins said gunfire came from the suspicious vehicle as the Williams brothers were getting out of their car, and the other vehicle then drove away.

No arrests have been announced.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.