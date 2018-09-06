PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The day after a student was shot and killed outside a Rhode Island high school, gubernatorial candidates are outlining what they would do to ensure schools are safe.

A 15-year-old student was shot and killed in Providence Wednesday. Authorities say the victim was an innocent bystander.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo took executive action last week to ban guns in schools, except for those carried by police. She says she’d push for an assault weapons ban in a second term.

Democratic challenger Matt Brown supports banning guns in schools and assault weapons.

Republican Allan Fung says he supports having a school resource officer in every school. Republican Patricia Morgan says she’d work to increase funding for school security upgrades. Republican Giovanni Feroce supports additional school safety training.

Independent Joe Trillo released a 10-point plan Thursday that includes installing metal detectors.





