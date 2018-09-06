CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Casa Grande have arrested six people involved in a criminal syndicate responsible for scamming multiple victims out of money by depositing fraudulent checks.

Last month, police say they learned of a scheme involving the creation of fake checks that were deposited into the account of an accomplice to the main suspect.

So far, police say the victims include individuals, businesses and financial institutions and the monetary loss is almost $60,000.

Police say the primary suspect is a 23-year-old man who lives out of state but frequents the Phoenix area.

They’re working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate that man and arrest him.

Police say the six people already arrested in the case are either 18 or 19 years old and are accused of theft and fraudulent schemes.





