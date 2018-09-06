Too many middle-aged Americans are suffering from preventable heart attacks and strokes, the government said Thursday in report that finds more than one in three hospital stays are occurring in people who haven’t reached age 65.

Adults aged 35 to 64 accounted for 775,000 of the 2.2 million hospitalizations due to those cardiac events in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly a fifth of the 415,000 deaths from heart attack or stroke occurred among middle-aged persons.

The CDC said middle age can be a “ticking time bomb” for those who aren’t careful.

“That’s the right time to take steps to improve your heart health,” Anne Schuchat, principal deputy CDC director, told The Washington Times.

The CDC released the figures to outline the extent of the problem as they try to change behaviors and prevent at least 1 million heart attacks and strokes by 2022.

The Million Hearts initiative is a partnership between the federal government and 120 entities in all the states, plus D.C., including state agencies, health care systems and nonprofits.

“Unfortunately there’s been a plateau in our nation’s progress to curb cardiovascular disease and deaths,” Dr. Schuchat said in a conference call with reporters.

Initiative partners will highlight behaviors that can get the problem under control.

For instance, 9 million Americans aren’t taking aspirin as recommended, and 40 million Americans with high blood pressure aren’t getting it under control.

Nearly 40 million more need to manage their cholesterol, and the nation’s 54 million smokers should quit, the CDC said.

Also, 71 million Americans don’t get enough physical activity. Even a moderate boost in exercise can be helpful.

“We’re not trying to get every American to be running marathons,” Dr. Schuchat said.





