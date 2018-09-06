LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A consultant who was convicted of funneling kickbacks to Arkansas lawmakers in exchange for keeping some of the money has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Randell Shelton Jr. was also ordered Thursday to pay approximately $660,000 in restitution and to serve three years of supervised release after finishing his sentence.

Prosecutors say Shelton’s consulting firm acted as a go-between for bribes paid to two state lawmakers. Former Sen. Jon Woods and former Rep. Micah Neal, both Republicans, were convicted of directing state funds to a private Christian college in exchange for kickbacks.

In May, Shelton and Woods were convicted of fraud. Woods was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison. Both Ecclesia College former president Oren Paris III and Neal pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next week.





