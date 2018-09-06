CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois judge who lost a bid to overturn her fraud conviction has dropped her attempt to seek retention in November.

Cook County Circuit Judge Jessica O’Brien was convicted earlier this year of fraudulently obtaining mortgages for Chicago investment properties and illegally pocketing more than $300,000.

U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Tuesday denied several motions made by defense lawyers for O’Brien, including those seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

O’Brien filed the notice to end her retention bid with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office late Wednesday. She said she was bowing out of the race “in light of the federal court’s ruling in my case” on Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.