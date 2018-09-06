New York gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon admitted Wednesday that she doesn’t know how she plans to pay for her campaign promise of universal health care, which could cost the state upwards of $140 billion.
The former “Sex and the City” star and self-described democratic socialist told the New York Daily News that while she doesn’t have a concrete plan in place, raising taxes would be an obvious solution.
“Pass it and then figure out how to fund it,” Ms. Nixon said.
Her aides later explained that a commission on how to fund it would be created after the bill’s passage.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing off against Ms. Nixon in the Democratic primary next Thursday, said he supports universal health care but only at the federal level. During a heated one-time debate between the two candidates last week, Mr. Cuomo argued that a single-payer system on the state level would be too much of a financial burden.
Ms. Nixon, however, told the Daily News that it would save the state, businesses, and consumers money in the long run. During the debate, she claimed that 98 percent of New Yorkers would pay less for their health care than they do now.
