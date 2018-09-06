Immigration arrests and deportations are rising under the Trump administration, according to the latest statistics released Thursday — though they’re still far shy of the levels during the peak years of President Obama.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it’s removed more than 191,000 people through the first nine months of the fiscal year, which is 9 percent higher than the same period in 2017.

Those deportations span both people nabbed at the border by Customs and Border Protection, and in the interior of the U.S. by ICE, where arrests are up 17 percent so far this year.

Of the deportees, nearly all of them either had criminal records, or were defying previous deportation orders.

President Trump has put a major focus on interior enforcement of immigration laws, erasing Obama-era rules that had carved most illegal immigrants out of any danger of deportation.

And indeed, deportations over the last nine months are higher than the same period in fiscal year 2016, which was the last full year under Mr. Obama.

But the numbers still can’t touch the records Mr. Obama set in the middle of his terms, when Hispanic leaders angrily dubbed him “deporter-in-chief.”

In 2012, he had deported 310,000 people by this point — 40 percent more than Mr. Trump.





