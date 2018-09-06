MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A former employee of a Georgia law firm has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to steal $25,000 from his employer.

News outlets report 40-year-old Oscar Williams Jr. has pleaded guilty to theft by taking and criminal attempt to commit a felony. A Tuesday release by the Cobb County district attorney’s office says Williams wrote unauthorized checks from the firm’s accounts worth nearly $25,000.

It says the money was used to pay for a luxury car and insurance policy in Williams‘ name. About $12,000 cleared the bank before the firm learned of the theft. Williams also was ordered to pay back the stolen money at his August sentencing.

The release says Williams faces similar charges in Rockville, Maryland and Fulton County, Georgia.





