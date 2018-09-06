COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The former chairman of a powerful South Carolina legislative committee has been accused of lying to a grand jury investigating Statehouse corruption.

Republican Jim Harrison was indicted last month on perjury charges, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Harrison has been accused of telling jurors that he only worked on other politicians’ campaigns for consultant Richard Quinn.

But Harrison, who served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also sponsored and voted on legislation that favored Quinn’s clients, according to the indictment.

The grand jury previously charged the 67-year-old Harrison with criminal conspiracy and misconduct, and a trial date has been set for Oct. 22. Prosecutors have said that Harrison failed to reveal in financial disclosure statements that he was paid $900,000 for working for Quinn.

Quinn also was charged in the yearslong investigation that has brought guilty pleas from four state lawmakers, including former House Speaker Bobby Harrell and former House Majority Leader Jim Merrill. Corruption charges against the longtime consultant who has advised many of the state’s Republican officeholders were dropped late last year in exchange for Quinn’s promise to cooperate with investigators as well as his son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn Jr., pleading guilty to misdemeanor misconduct in office.

Harrison and fellow former state Rep. Tracy Edge of Myrtle Beach are the only remaining lawmakers charged in the Statehouse investigation whose cases remain in court. Earlier this year, Sen. John Courson of Columbia pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and resigned on the same day that his trial was supposed to start.

All of the lawmakers charged have been Republicans, but Democratic Solicitor David Pascoe has said that his investigation isn’t politically motivated and he’s only going where the evidence has led him.

Harrison left office after choosing not to seek re-election in 2012. The new charges were first reported Wednesday by The State newspaper, and Harrison’s attorney Reggie Lloyd told the paper the new indictment is a ploy to make Harrison plead guilty.

