BOSTON (AP) - Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a bill he says would give police and prosecutors more tools to go after lawbreakers.

The bill would expand the list of offenses that can provide grounds for a dangerousness hearing and let police detain people they observe violating pre-trial release conditions without requiring a court to issue a warrant first.

The bill would also let judges revoke a person’s release if they violate a court-ordered condition - such as an order to stay away from a victim or public playground. Current law requires an additional finding of dangerousness before release may be revoked.

It would also improve the system for notifying crime victims when a defendant is going to be released and create a felony for cutting off a court-ordered GPS device.





