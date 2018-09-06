PHOENIX (AP) - A grassroots group formed this summer following outrage over family separations at the border is criticizing an Arizona investigation into shelters for immigrant kids after multiple reports of sexual abuse.

The group known as Uncage and Reunite Families is calling on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to start another investigation after one conducted by the state’s health services department found issues with personnel records and delayed background checks.

They say the state investigation didn’t address the actual abuse, including one case in which a former youth care worker sexually abused eight teenage boys.

Shelters that house immigrant children have come under scrutiny since the Trump administration introduced a “zero tolerance” police that resulted in over 2,900 children being separated from their families.

A Ducey spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.





