INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s attorney general’s office wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a man’s death sentence in the 2004 slayings of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

Friday’s filing asks the high court to determine if the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago violated a death penalty law’s review requirements in rebuffing the attorney general’s request that it review a three-judge appellate court panel’s decision that set aside Fredrick Baer’s sentence.

The panel ruled in January that 46-year-old Baer had ineffective legal counsel during his double-murder trial.

In April, the full appeals court rebuffed Indiana’s request for it to review the panel’s decision.

Baer had been sentenced to death for his convictions in the slayings of 26-year-old Cory Clark and her daughter, Jenna, in their rural central Indiana home.





