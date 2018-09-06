The volume has gone way up on the non-stop effort to counter President Trump, his administration and his nominee for the Supreme Court. It’s about to get a lot louder according to chief organizers — who have declared that the situation has escalated into “an emergency, all-hands-on-deck moment.”

So says Bob Bland, co-president of Women’s March, the well-connected progressive activist group which organized massive anti-gun and women’s marches in the nation’s capital and elsewhere, in concert with dozens of sympathetic sister groups.

“This is a an emergency, all-hands-on-deck moment for women across America. We know Brett Kavanaugh is against abortion, and now we know he thinks birth control is abortion,” Ms. Bland says. “Donald Trump wants to drag women’s rights back a generation or more, to a time where women were forced to bear pregnancy after pregnancy against their will. Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh have picked a fight with American women, and we will take note of exactly who’s side our elected leaders are on. If you vote against our birth control, we will vote you out of office.”

Ms. Bland also calls Sen. Cory Booker a “patriot” following the lawmaker’s public release of documents related to Mr. Kavanaugh’s hearings before the Senate. Whether the files are confidential or secret has been a topic of discussion, but that is another story. Meanwhile, Ms. Bland says that Mr. Booker is “modeling exactly what we expect of every member of the Senate.”

None of this is escaping the Republican National Committee, which has declared such noisy doings are, well, “Crazytown.”

That’s how the GOP sees it, and they are delivering their message in a mere 30 seconds.

“The Left is Crazytown,” the Republicans advise in a brand new video short — the premise supported by images of protesters shouting during the Kavanaugh hearing, assorted anti-Trump demonstrators and such political folk as Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggesting the public participate in “uprisings” and confrontations.

MEANWHILE IN NORTH KOREA

Fox News offers a nice summation of a promising situation in North Korea which has been ignored by much of the press in its zeal to persuade voters that “chaos” reigns in the nation’s capital, the nation and maybe the whole planet. Yes, well.

“North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his South Korean counterpart will meet later this month to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, his state-controlled media reported Thursday. Kim also expressed faith in President Trump’s efforts to settle a nuclear impasse, despite recent bumps in the diplomacy,” Fox News scribe Louis Casiano noted.

“Chung Eui-yong, a special envoy from South Korea, told reporters that Kim stressed that ‘he has never talked negative about President Trump to his staff or anyone else,’ South Korea’s Yonhap News reported. Chung reportedly said North Korea expressed hope to improve the ‘North-U.S. relationship within Trump’s first term.’

“The statement comes after a South Korean envoy met with Kim to set up the inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in,” the Fox News report said. “Kim was paraphrased as saying it was his will to completely remove the danger of armed conflict and horror of war from the Korean peninsula and turn it into the cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from nuclear threat.”

SIMPLY PUT

Who wrote it? The guessing game escalates over the person, persons or PR firm behind an anonymous mini-Trump-tell-all published by The New York Times — which inspired the news media to roll out fancy graphics, analysis and intricate panel discussions about the authorship.

Some responses were much more straightforward.

“Speculation that The New York Times op-ed was written by me or my Principal Deputy is patently false. We did not. From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire IC remain focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible,” notes Daniel R. Coats, Director of National Intelligence, in a statement.

“IC,” incidentally, stands for Intelligence Community.

A RESCUE CHALLENGE

Ahoy, all you creatives. The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center have launched a unique competition with a sizable cash prize. The “Ready for Rescue Challenge” seeks innovative boater-safety solutions that will help make it easier to find people in the water — either through new design elements or technology.

“When a person is separated from their boat or other watercraft, they can be left isolated in open waters. A life jacket or personal flotation device keeps a person afloat while they seek safety. However, a person in the water is a small, moving target, and even in a successful rescue mission, locating the person can take hours,” the organizers advise.

The best concepts, they say, will be effective, affordable, and hold the potential for wide adoption by recreational boaters.

This is a $225,000 prize competition. Those with ideas must submit their concepts by Oct. 15. Find the details at ReadyforRescueChallenge.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The Kasson Public School, built in 1918 on two acres in Kasson, Minnesota. Historic double-winged property in use through 2005; all brick and concrete, includes gym, assembly and class rooms, water tower, grand Beaux Arts entrance, walkways; 33,000 square feet. State and federal tax credits available; suggested for senior or workforce housing, training or cultural facility, retail outlet. Priced at $350,000 through CounselorRealty.com; find the school here.

POLL DU JOUR

• 32 percent of U.S. voters say the executive branch of the government “has the most power”; 24 percent of Republicans, 28 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats agree.

• 23 percent overall say the legislative branch has the most power; 28 percent of Republicans, 23 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats agree.

• 13 percent cite the judicial branch as most powerful; 17 percent of Republicans, 14 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agree.

• 10 percent say the branched are equally powerful; 12 percent of Republicans, 9 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats agree.

• 22 percent overall don’t know which branch is the most powerful; 18 percent of Republicans, 26 percent of independents and 22 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,964 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 28-31.

