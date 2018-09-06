KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged in a deadly shooting outside a home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Felipe Reyna Jr. was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2017 killing of 31-year-old Charles Williams. Bond is set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for Reyna in online court records.

Court records say one witness told police that Williams appeared “animated, but not threatening toward anyone” before gunfire erupted. The witness said he saw Reyna suddenly fire at Williams once with a shotgun. The witness said more shots were fired by another individual with a handgun.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.