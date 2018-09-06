LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 29-year-old Las Vegas man with a criminal record in Nevada and Utah has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a pair of violent, armed carjackings.

Uriah Crain pleaded guilty earlier to carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors who announced his sentencing in Las Vegas on Wednesday say Crain and a co-defendant struck up a conversation with a victim at a Las Vegas liquor store who later was hit in the head and robbed of his pickup in June 2017. Days later, they committed another carjacking of a victim who was shot in the leg.

Crain was convicted in Utah in 2008 for injury to a child and in Nevada in 2012 for conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.