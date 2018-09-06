KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested in a Kansas City, Kansas, bank robbery.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton says in a news release that the robbery happened around 8:35 a.m. Thursday at the Bank of Labor. Patton says in an email that the robber gave a note to the teller before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber was arrested near the bank without incident. The release says the robber didn’t show a weapon, and no one was hurt.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.