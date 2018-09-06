GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in a knife attack on a woman in Grand Forks.
Authorities say the 20-year-old victim was acquainted with the man accused of attacking her at a residence Wednesday evening. Police say the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Officials say the man could be charged with terrorizing, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
