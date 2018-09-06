ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been charged in a deadly house fire in Kentucky.

WSAZ-TV reports 33-year-old Christopher William Childers was charged with first-degree arson in connection with the house fire in Ashland on Thursday. Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond says the victim was a woman believed to be in her 50s. He says she was a resident of the home.

Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray tells news outlets the department received a call about the fire around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters say flames were coming through the roof when they arrived on the scene.

It’s unclear if Childers has a lawyer who could comment.





